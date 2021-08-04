TNCC Hampton campus closed Thursday and Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton campus for Thomas Nelson Community College will be closed both Thursday and Friday.

The college made the announcement Wednesday.

Hampton faculty and staff will telework. In-person classes are canceled or will meet remotely, TNCC said.

Students can access services online or by contacting 757- 825-2800. The Historic Triangle Campus in Williamsburg will remain open.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.