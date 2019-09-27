Three teens injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three male teenagers injured early Friday.

Emergency communications received the call just before 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive.

One of the teenagers has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“This is not the first shooting,” said one neighbor who visibly shaking. “I’m very uncomfortable. If I could, I would leave right now.”

Police cleared the scene after investigating for more than five hours Friday morning. Images from the scene showed a bullet hole in a glass door of a stairwell.

No other details have been released. Stay with us online and air for the latest developments.