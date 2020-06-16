Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Hampton youth sports organization

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads youth sports organization is asking for the community’s help to find out who stole thousands of dollars worth of their equipment.

The Hampton Roads Hokies association has been around for about 10 years and provides football, cheerleading, and track to boys and girls between the ages of four and thirteen.

Saeed Williams, who is the organization’s vice president, says he was shocked to find out what happened.

“It’s more disheartening than anything knowing how much, not just myself, but the organization has given back to the community. It may not be someone from this community at all but, it was disheartening,” Williams said.

The incident happened sometime before June 7. Williams says $10,000 to $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Whoever committed the crime used a bolt cutter, according to Williams, who served as a Hampton police officer for six years and also in the United States Coast Guard for eight.

Besides offering sports, the Hampton Roads Hokies provides community events and tutoring to students at Hunter B. Andrews Elementary School, where their storage unit is located.

“We’re still going to have a season but to that point, it is disheartening,” Williams reiterated. “They’re depriving the children. A lot of the children see this as their rest haven, their safe haven. Everything may not be going well at home but when they’re here for two to three hours, it’s the best place to be.”

The organization helps around 300 children, according to Williams.

They’re hoping the community can be on the lookout since much of the stolen equipment was new.

“We talked to sports vendors to let them know what was taken in case our stuff was taken in but our thing to the community is, if you can help, please help,” he said.

The organization has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for new equipment. Click here to learn more.

