Thomas Nelson Community College to hold virtual & drive-thru graduation events

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – For the second year, Thomas Nelson Community College is holding a virtual commencement ceremony, due to the pandemic.

There are some extra festivities planned, though, including a parade.

It all kicks off May 13 at 10 a.m. with the commencement ceremony featuring multiple speakers from across the globe. Watch it at tncc.edu.

That evening, a drive-thru celebration will be held on the Hampton campus from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. It begins at the Peninsula Workforce Development Center on Butler Farm Road. Thomas Nelson President Towuanna Porter Brannon and College Board members will be on hand near the end of the route at Harrison Hall saluting graduates.

“Commencement marks an important moment in the lives of our graduates, their families and friends, and the entire Thomas Nelson community,” said Brannon, in a news release. “Thomas Nelson’s faculty and staff are hard at work, ensuring graduates receive the recognition and celebration they deserve.”

Get more details, including parade guidelines, at tncc.edu/commencement.