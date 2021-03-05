Thomas Nelson Community College announces virtual spring 2021 commencement

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thomas Nelson Community College announced Friday that the 2021 spring commencement exercises will be virtual.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13.

“We are creating unique activities to increase excitement and engagement,” Alicia Riley, the College’s Special Events Manager, said.

“Commencement marks an important moment in the lives of our graduates, their families and friends, and the entire Thomas Nelson community. Based on the success of last year’s virtual commencement, I am certain that this year’s events will create a meaningful experience,” said Thomas Nelson President Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon.

As was the case with the 2020 spring commencement, there will be multiple speakers from across the globe, offering comments and inspiration, and each graduate will have their name read by the dean of their division.

There will be a combination of live and pre-recorded events, and Thomas Nelson’s faculty and staff are hard at work, ensuring graduates receive the recognition and celebration they deserve. We want our graduates to know that we came to this decision reluctantly. We know how important commencement is to our students and to their families,” Brannon continued.

Please check https://tncc.edu/commencement often as the College will provide updates if there are any changes because of coronavirus restrictions.