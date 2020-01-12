‘This is our home and we’ve got to take care of it’: Volunteers came in full force to clean up Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers came out in full force on Saturday to work to make Buckroe Beach a cleaner and safer place.

The city of Hampton started its replenishing project, but neighbors say the sand that’s been put there is still full of trash. 10 On Your Side met up with those people as they spent hours combing through the sand.

Little shards of glass and some metal fragments. These are items the volunteers found within the first half-hour of being at the beach. The city of Hampton told us its replenishing sand at the beach with sand dredged from the Indian River Creek dredging project.

The city said crews will come along with a sifting machine. But volunteers feel it was important to step in and help.

“When we have the time, you know we may not have the finances to donate to organizations, but most of us have time that we give. This is our home this is our earth and we’ve got to take care of it,” said volunteer Robert Spady.

Volunteers were out at the beach for 4 hours, doing their best to clean up.

Stay with WAVY.com