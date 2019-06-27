Noah Tomlin’s mother: Missing 2-year-old Hampton boy ‘very affectionate, possibly autistic’

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of missing 2-year-old Noah Tomlin has responded to 10 On Your Side days after he was reported missing in Hampton.

Noah Tomlin was last seen at his home in the Buckroe Beach area around 1 a.m. Monday. Police received a report that the child was missing around 11:30 a.m.

Hampton police, along with several agencies and residents, have been scouring the area for Tomlin since that time. Efforts to find the 2-year-old were expanded beyond Buckroe Beach, with authorities focusing on a landfill located some 10 miles from his home.

On Thursday afternoon, the boy’s mother, Julia Tomlin, spoke to 10 On Your Side via text. She said Noah “can’t walk well, he is possibly autistic, he loves everybody and is very affectionate,” but didn’t share any other information.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 flew above the scene as several people in hazardous materials (hazmat) suits were seen digging through the trash.

I just spoke with Noah’s Mother Julia. She shared with me this picture taken on May 18th. She says he can’t walk well, he is possibly autistic, he loves everybody and is very affectionate. #BringNoahHome #sharethispic @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/LCpUZpaxCw — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) June 27, 2019

Search crews returned to the area’s landfill early Thursday morning, and said they’ll return on Friday, with no end in sight for the search.

Hampton police chief Terry Sult said in a news conference Wednesday, “There is nothing specific that lead us to the landfill. The landfill was always in the plan to search.”

Hampton Police say they anticipate coming back out to search the landfill tomorrow. I asked them when they would suspend the search, the PIO said there is no end in sight. They will be out here until it gets dark this evening. They say they are still hopeful Noah is alive. pic.twitter.com/ZJY8oPGBxP — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) June 27, 2019

Sult said, “We are still hopeful we will find him safe and sound in some location, but we are looking at all potential aspects that this case could lead us to.”

Residents are being asked to stay vigilant and to pass along any video or pictures from the time frame when Tomlin went missing to police.

Anyone who sees Tomlin, has any informaiton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Hampton Police Division or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.