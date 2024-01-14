HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about scammers impersonating deputies over the phone.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller pretends to be a deputy and tells victims they have warrants out for their arrest because of a missed court appearance.

Then the scammer tells the victims they must make a payment in the form of a prepaid debit card to avoid arrest and demands that they remain on the phone until the payment is received.

Officials say the scammers have brazenly asked some victims to meet them at the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that it does not request collection fines over the phone but by serving summons.

Anyone who receives this type of call should avoid giving out any information and should never meet the caller anywhere.

For questions or to report a scam call the Hampton Sheriff’s Office at 757-728-2010 or

757-926-2540. Please call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 to file a report of

losses as a result of this scam.