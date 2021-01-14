The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project is making progress

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Project Director for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project says crews are making progress toward a target completion in 2025.

The construction work will be happening simultaneously to build new twin tunnels, to rebuild or replace bridges, and to widen the roadway from Settlers Landing Road in Hampton to the I-564 interchange in Norfolk.

In addition, work will also continue on the South Island as crews continue to build the launch pit for the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), a 46-foot diameter machine that will bore the new twin tunnels under the Hampton Roads Waterway between the South and North Islands, VDOT said.

A rebar cage made of fiberglass-reinforced polymer or FRP bars will reinforce the concrete for a deep underground wall surrounding the TBM launching pit, the Director said in a News Release.

FRP is being used instead of traditional steel rebar in locations where the TBM will dig through the wall as the tunnel boring begins, VDOT said.

The North Island will receive the most change as the island is expanded to accommodate the new twin tunnels.

Crews will also construct a work trestle, which will provide a path for moving cranes and equipment to help build the new bridges from the Hampton shoreline to the North Island.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will host a Virtual Outreach Event on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Construction moves forward to prepare the launch pit for the TBM, expand the islands, build new trestle bridges, and widen the interstate within the project corridor. With all of the work happening simultaneously, we can expect to see a lot of activity in the coming months. As construction activities increase, please stay alert to crews working along the interstate. We are excited to continue to share monthly project information in upcoming newsletters.”

Jim Utterback, Project Director

For more information on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion project, visit their website.

Latest Posts