HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division (HPD) is asking for your help in naming their newest member.

Hampton Police Divisions newest member (Courtesy: HPD)

This wrinkly little guy will soon be a hard working dog, but in the meantime, he needs a name!

The options for a name are: Bandit

Sherlock

Scout

Beau (Bo)

There is also an option for people to enter another name for consideration.

To help choose a name, fill out the HPD’s form here.