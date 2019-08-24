The 400th commemoration of the first landing of enslaved Africans

HAMPTON, V.a (WAVY – Hundreds of people gathered at Fort Monroe in Hampton for the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans brought to English North America.

Ten On Your Side was there for the commemoration.

Today marked day three of a multi-day event to commemorate the first landing of enslaved Africans.



A ceremony was held where local state leaders came together to share the importance of this day.

“This commemoration challenges us to reject simplistic versions of our history and confront the complicated truth,” said Senator Mark Warner.

“The slave trade was one of the most cruel atrocities ever perpetrated by human kind,” said Senator Tim Kaine.

It’s a painful history for many, but one that’s important to continue to tell and recognize.

“If we’re going to be a country that truly lives up to our founding principals, then we need to tell the whole truth about our history, the good, the bad, and yes the ugly as well,” said Warner.



US Representative Karen Bass talked about what it meant for her to be at Fort Monroe for the first time

“The emotion that I feel listening to the speakers tell the truth tells the sad thing about our nation, and why we continue to have the issues we do is because we have denied part of our history,” said Bass.

There were many moments that brought the crowd to their feet. One of those moments was when Governor Ralph Northam talked about something he wanted to do moving forward.

“That’s why earlier today, I signed an executive directive to establish a commission on African American history education in our commonwealth,” said Northam.

The events continued throughout the day. There was drumming, dancing, cultural activities, and story telling.

More activities will happen tomorrow for “healing day,” where they’ll be ringing bells across the nation to honor the Africans who first arrived here in 1619.

