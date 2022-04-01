HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Friday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Thames Drive and Northhampton Drive. The 18-year-old had non life-threatening injuries and walked into a local hospital.
Officers determined that he was a passenger in a vehicle when shots rang out toward him.
The investigation is ongoing.
