HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Thames Drive and Northhampton Drive. The 18-year-old had non life-threatening injuries and walked into a local hospital.

Officers determined that he was a passenger in a vehicle when shots rang out toward him.

The investigation is ongoing.