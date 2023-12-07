HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Seventeen-year-old Brian Fullerton was shot and killed at a Hampton Rally’s a day before Thanksgiving and six days before his 18th birthday.

Two weeks later, his family, friends and loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes.

He leaves behind three sisters, three brothers, and his mother, Veronica Fullerton Fagan, who pleaded with the public for help in getting justice.

“I’m just pleading to the community if they can assist in finding the killer for Brian because we are urging very much,” she told 10 On Your Side. “Brian was a good boy. Brian was my child, I love him, and I would like the killer to be found for Brian’s murder.”

His family described him as a warmhearted teen who overcame difficult beginnings to find success in his life.

He was a student at Hampton High School and was a part of the JROTC.

Many people attended the service sharing tears, laughter, and stories.

Veronica called Thursday’s service wonderful, seeing how many people were there for her son.

“I was surprised of how many people turned out and there were people that I really trust and believe in that’ve always been there for Brian.“

There had been a gathering for Fullerton late last month at Rally’s.

She made another final plea to the public.

“Please help me find the killer of my son. Please help the police find the killer for my son because my son did not deserve to be shot down like that. “

If you know anything about the shooting that took Brian’s life, reach out to Hampton Police or use the P3tips app.