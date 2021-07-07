Teen murder suspect from Hampton arrested after shooting of 20-year-old woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old murder suspect two weeks after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was fatally wounded in a shooting on Berkley Drive.

Hampton police announced Wednesday that Zakwan Tyler, of Hampton, was arrested on murder and gun charges in connection to the homicide on June 22.

20-year-old Raegan Chisley was the victim in the shooting, which happened after an argument, police said.

Chisley was a junior biomedical sciences major at North Carolina Central University and planned to attend medical school.

“Raegan was a remarkable student who showed commitment, dedication and a passion for learning,” a statement from NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye read. “… She was indeed a bright and shining example of The Eagle Promise and would have undoubtedly been a thought leader in the medical and science fields.”