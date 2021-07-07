Teen murder suspect from Hampton arrested after shooting of 20-year-old woman

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old murder suspect two weeks after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was fatally wounded in a shooting on Berkley Drive.

Hampton police announced Wednesday that Zakwan Tyler, of Hampton, was arrested on murder and gun charges in connection to the homicide on June 22.

 20-year-old Raegan Chisley was the victim in the shooting, which happened after an argument, police said.

Chisley was a junior biomedical sciences major at North Carolina Central University and planned to attend medical school.

“Raegan was a remarkable student who showed commitment, dedication and a passion for learning,” a statement from NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye read. “… She was indeed a bright and shining example of The Eagle Promise and would have undoubtedly been a thought leader in the medical and science fields.”

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10