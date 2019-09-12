Suspects identified in Spruce Street homicide

Mark Edward Wilson and Jamar Shaheem Brown (Photos courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators have identified two men wanted in connection with a recent homicide in Hampton.

The crime happened August 31 in the 700 block of Spruce Street. 19-year-old Keith Berkley of Newport News was shot and killed.

Now, police are seeking information to help them find Jamar Brown and Mark Wilson II.

Both men have been charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in public.

If you have any information that could help police find them, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

