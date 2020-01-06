Suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Newport News man found dead in his car

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested the suspects wanted in a shooting that left a Newport News man dead inside his car October of last year.

Investigators say they have apprehended two suspects accused in the deadly shooting of 40-year-old Gregoy Blythe in the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton on October 19, 2019.

The victim was found dead on the scene, struck by gunfire.

According to reports, 27-year-old Linwood Ellerbee was arrested by Fairfax Police officers in Fairfax on December 31 and is back in the custody of Hampton City Jail.

The other suspect, Tavon Maurice Wright, also 27, was arrested on December 15 and is awaiting extradition from Jacksonville, Florida.

Both suspects had warrants for murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.