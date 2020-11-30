Suspect wanted for robbery at 7-Eleven on Executive Dr. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Executive Drive early Monday morning for the report of a robbery.

The investigation revealed the suspect entered the business just after 12:30 a.m. and demanded money. Police did not report any injuries.

Police said they do not have any photos of the suspect to release to the public. The description of the suspect is limited; he was wearing black clothing from head-to-toe and a black mask at the time of the crime.

This was one of several robberies reported in Hampton over the weekend. Two others Saturday night are believed to be connected, police said.

If you have information about any of these incidents that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.