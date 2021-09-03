Suspect wanted after armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven on Orcutt Avenue in Hampton was robbed early Friday morning.
Hampton Police say a suspect entered the store around 2:55 a.m. with a gun and demanded money. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black backpack, and a black mask.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
