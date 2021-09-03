Suspect wanted after armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven on Orcutt Avenue in Hampton was robbed early Friday morning.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Hampton Police say a suspect entered the store around 2:55 a.m. with a gun and demanded money. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black backpack, and a black mask.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10