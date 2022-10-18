HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Someone broke into the Rent-A-Center business in the first block of West Mercury Boulevard and Hampton Police want to find the person responsible.

The investigation found that the suspect shattered a window to get into the building around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect stole an undisclosed item then left.

Police do not have a suspect description to release to the public.