Suspect robs Hampton 7-Eleven on N. Armistead Ave. at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at a 7-Eleven.

The business robbery occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue. A male suspect entered the store and demanded money, at gunpoint. He fled the scene as soon as he received the cash.

Police said the suspect was wearing all black clothing, had on a black backpack and was holding a black face mask.

If you have any information that could help police find the suspect, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.