Suspect robs 7-Eleven on Aberdeen Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A robbery suspect stole money from a 7-Eleven in Hampton late Tuesday night.

The Hampton Police Division said they received a call about the crime shortly before midnight and sent officers to the convenience store in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road.

The investigation found that the suspect entered the store and demanded money, then fled as soon as he received it.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a face mask, a black jacket with a fur brim hood, black pants, and white gloves.

Police have not released any photos.

If you have information about this incident that could help police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.