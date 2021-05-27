Suspect rams stolen vehicle through service bay door at Hampton dealership

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man stole a vehicle from a Hampton car dealership.

The morning of Wednesday, May 26, police received a call about a commercial burglary at Pomoco Nissan on West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and discovered a broken bay door.

Their investigation revealed the suspect entered the service area, got access to a vehicle inside and then exited the building by driving right through the bay door.

10 On Your Side reached out to police to ask if there is any surveillance video of the crime. They do not have anything to release.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

