Suspect on the run, accused of robbing Hampton liquor store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened Saturday evening.

Hampton Police said Public Safety Communications received a call just before 4:30 p.m. in regards to a robbery at the Virginia ABC Store located in the 200 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

Police said the suspect, a black male, ran from the area after getting money from the store. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Courtesy Hampton PD

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.