Suspect on the run, accused of robbing Hampton liquor store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened Saturday evening.
Hampton Police said Public Safety Communications received a call just before 4:30 p.m. in regards to a robbery at the Virginia ABC Store located in the 200 block of Nickerson Boulevard.
Police said the suspect, a black male, ran from the area after getting money from the store. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.