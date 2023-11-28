HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man suspected in two carjacking incidents in Hampton went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by one of the victims, police confirmed.

22-year-old Kenneth Maddox, Jr., of York County, remains hospitalized, but is facing two counts of carjacking and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Both incidents took place on Nov. 25.

Around 3:30 a.m., police were notified that a 37-year-old Hampton man had just been carjacked in the 3300 block of Commander Shepard Boulevard. He told police a suspect approached him at gunpoint and demanded his vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle a short time later a couple miles away, in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive.

Just after 5 a.m., police got a call about another carjacking incident in the 200 block of Marcella Road. In this case, the 29-year-old victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle, when a suspect demanded it at gunpoint. An altercation ensued, during which the victim fired his personal firearm at the suspect, police said.

A few minutes later, a gunshot victim showed up at Sentara CarePlex with life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined he was the suspect in the carjacking incidents.

The stolen vehicle from the second incident, meanwhile, was located located in the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue.