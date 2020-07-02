Suspect in 2018 Hampton homicide located in California

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Breshard Turner, wanted in connection with a homicide in Hampton in 2018, was located in California and is now under arrest, police announced Thursday.

On July 2, Hampton Police provided an update on the case and said that Turner has been extradited back to Hampton where he was served warrants for 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and concealed weapon.

The Newport News Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted in this investigation.

Turner was arrested in connection with the murder of Iquan McClain, a 23-year-old Newport News man, on December 15, 2018.

Officers were called to investigate an afternoon shooting that day in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road. McClain was taken to the hospital where he died.

At the time, police said McClain and the suspect knew each other. Last July, police put out warrants for Turner’s arrest.

They were also seeking the whereabouts of 23-year-old Rashad Langley. 10 On Your Side has reached out to Hampton Police to find out if Langley is still wanted.

