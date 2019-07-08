Police confirm suspect arrested in homicide at Hampton Wawa

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting at a Hampton-area Wawa that left one person dead and another injured earlier this month.

Hampton police confirmed the arrest of Jaquan Cooper on Monday.

Court records show Cooper is facing charges of second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II drug.

The July 2 shooting at a Wawa on W. Mercury Boulevard, near Aberdeen Road, left 20-year-old Myzhe Lewis dead.

A man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot injuries after the shooting. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.