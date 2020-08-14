Suspect arrested after shots fired incident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident that took place in Hampton on August 8.

Hampton Police say that dispatch received a call at 6:40 p.m. for shots fired in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police learned that a vehicle arrived in the parking of a local business when one of the occupants exited and began shooting at another parked vehicle. Several vehicles and a building were also struck. No person was struck by gunfire, but one person suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Investigators later obtained warrants for 26-year-old Tysheen Payne, of Hampton, and he was arrested on August 13.

Payne was charged with one count of attempt maiming, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of shooting in public, and one count of shooting across a roadway.

Payne also had existing charges out of Newport News.

