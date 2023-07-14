HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton Police K-9 assisted with tracking down a suspect in a recent 7-Eleven robbery.

The convenience store in the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road was robbed around 2:45 a.m. on July 13.

An investigation revealed the suspect assaulted the store clerk while stealing cigarettes from behind the counter, then left the scene with the stolen goods. Police did not provide details on the clerk’s injuries.

Officers responded and with the help of a K-9 track, they located the suspect, 56-year-old Timothy Johnson Jr.

He has been charged with one count of robbery.