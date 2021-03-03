Superintendent’s 2021-2022 budget presented at School Board meeting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Superintendent’s 2021-2022 budget was presented at the Hampton City Schools (HCS) School Board meeting Wednesday.

Officials say that three specific focus areas of the HCS 2020 Strategic Plan became a driving force during the development of the FY 2022 budget:

Maximize Every Child’s Learning Create Safe, Nurturing Environments Attract, Develop and Retain Exceptional Staff

The recommended budget includes a five percent salary increase for full and part-time employees. This does not include temporary positions, as well as some part-time teaching positions.

The budget also includes the increase of the minimum wage to $11 while maintaining the difference between hourly pay scales for 44 hourly employee groups based on years or experience. The total investment for employee salaries is $3.86 million.

The FY 2022 recommendations also include the FY 2021 budget initiatives that were suspended due to pandemic:

Increasing minimum wage

Adding teacher and support staff market adjustments

Increasing coaching and instructional supplements by 12%

Adding 1 part-time assistant principal

Adding 1 school psychologist

Adding 2 school social workers

Adding 1 school security officer

Implementing the School Meals Expansion Program

Additionally, the budget does not propose an increase to employee healthcare premiums.

The next steps include:

Release of the General Assembly Budget (VDOE K-12 Direct Aid Template) Revise the FY 2022 Recommended Budget as needed

Public Hearings on the Proposed Budget Location: Jones Magnet Middle School Date: March 10 and March 17 Time: 6:30 p.m.

School Board’s scheduled vote on FY 2022 Proposed Budget March 24



The full breakdown of the budget can be found here. The budget presentation can be viewed here.

For more information, click here.