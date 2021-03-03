Superintendent’s 2021-2022 budget presented at School Board meeting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Superintendent’s 2021-2022 budget was presented at the Hampton City Schools (HCS) School Board meeting Wednesday.
Officials say that three specific focus areas of the HCS 2020 Strategic Plan became a driving force during the development of the FY 2022 budget:
- Maximize Every Child’s Learning
- Create Safe, Nurturing Environments
- Attract, Develop and Retain Exceptional Staff
The recommended budget includes a five percent salary increase for full and part-time employees. This does not include temporary positions, as well as some part-time teaching positions.
The budget also includes the increase of the minimum wage to $11 while maintaining the difference between hourly pay scales for 44 hourly employee groups based on years or experience. The total investment for employee salaries is $3.86 million.
The FY 2022 recommendations also include the FY 2021 budget initiatives that were suspended due to pandemic:
- Increasing minimum wage
- Adding teacher and support staff market adjustments
- Increasing coaching and instructional supplements by 12%
- Adding 1 part-time assistant principal
- Adding 1 school psychologist
- Adding 2 school social workers
- Adding 1 school security officer
- Implementing the School Meals Expansion Program
Additionally, the budget does not propose an increase to employee healthcare premiums.
The next steps include:
- Release of the General Assembly Budget (VDOE K-12 Direct Aid Template)
- Revise the FY 2022 Recommended Budget as needed
- Public Hearings on the Proposed Budget
- Location: Jones Magnet Middle School
- Date: March 10 and March 17
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- School Board’s scheduled vote on FY 2022 Proposed Budget
- March 24
The full breakdown of the budget can be found here. The budget presentation can be viewed here.
For more information, click here.