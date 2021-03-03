Superintendent’s 2021-2022 budget presented at School Board meeting in Hampton

(Photo courtesy: Hampton City Schools)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Superintendent’s 2021-2022 budget was presented at the Hampton City Schools (HCS) School Board meeting Wednesday.

Officials say that three specific focus areas of the HCS 2020 Strategic Plan became a driving force during the development of the FY 2022 budget:

  1. Maximize Every Child’s Learning
  2. Create Safe, Nurturing Environments
  3. Attract, Develop and Retain Exceptional Staff

The recommended budget includes a five percent salary increase for full and part-time employees. This does not include temporary positions, as well as some part-time teaching positions. 

The budget also includes the increase of the minimum wage to $11 while maintaining the difference between hourly pay scales for 44 hourly employee groups based on years or experience. The total investment for employee salaries is $3.86 million.

The FY 2022 recommendations also include the FY 2021 budget initiatives that were suspended due to pandemic:

  • Increasing minimum wage 
  • Adding teacher and support staff market adjustments 
  • Increasing coaching and instructional supplements by 12% 
  • Adding 1 part-time assistant principal 
  • Adding 1 school psychologist 
  • Adding 2 school social workers 
  • Adding 1 school security officer 
  • Implementing the School Meals Expansion Program

Additionally, the budget does not propose an increase to employee healthcare premiums.

The next steps include:

  • Release of the General Assembly Budget (VDOE K-12 Direct Aid Template)
    • Revise the FY 2022 Recommended Budget as needed
  • Public Hearings on the Proposed Budget
    • Location: Jones Magnet Middle School
    • Date: March 10 and March 17
    • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • School Board’s scheduled vote on FY 2022 Proposed Budget
    • March 24

The full breakdown of the budget can be found here. The budget presentation can be viewed here.

For more information, click here.

