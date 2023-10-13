HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk man was sentenced in connection to a 2018 triple shooting that left one man dead.

Donte Demille Hampton of Suffolk was convicted of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting within an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court records.

Hampton was one of two people charged in connection to this incident — the other one being Willie Darez Milligan, Jr. of Newport News.

According to police’s preliminary investigation, Hampton asked Milligan and Anthony Carel Floyd, Jr. to come to a residence on Kathann Drive. After all three arrived, a shooting began that resulted in Milligan, Floyd and a 21-year-old resident in the home being hit with gunfire, police said.

Floyd was pronounced dead on the scene while the 21-year-old and Milligan were transported to the hospital, police said.

Milligan’s was charged with attempted malicious wounding, burglary while armed, shooting into an occupied Dwelling, shooting in public and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Milligan’s trial is scheduled for April 29, 2024.