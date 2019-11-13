Students return to school after evacuation due to bomb threat in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Students at Hunter B. Andrews School in Hampton were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

Hampton Police tweeted around 2:00 p.m. stating there was nothing to substantiate the treat at that time, but students were evacuated as a precaution.

The call reporting the bomb threat was received at 1:04 p.m., police said.

A Hampton Police spokesperson said at 3:22 p.m. the bomb threat had been cleared and children were going back to school.

No device was located. Investigation will continue, police tweeted.

Students will be dismissed per their regular schedule.

