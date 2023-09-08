HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division made an arrest Wednesday after a weapon was found in a vehicle at a Hampton school.

Police say around 2 p.m. a Hampton School Resource Officer was notified of a possible weapon on school grounds at the Adult and Alternative Learning Center located in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road.

K9 teams conducting a weapon and narcotic scan were alerted to a vehicle in the school parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, a student, was identified and a firearm was located inside the vehicle during a search.

According to police, 18-year-old Aaron Wilson has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property and one count of possession of marijuana on school property.