Student arrested after weapon found at Hampton High School

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old student is in custody and charges are pending after a weapon was recovered on school property.

Police responded to Hampton High School around 2:12 p.m. Monday after being alerted that a weapon was found on school property in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.

The investigation revealed that a staff member was alerted about a student who may in possession of a weapon. As a result, a firearm was recovered.

Police took an 18-year-old male student into custody. He was later identified as Marquise William Hedgepeth.

Hedgepeth is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Police said there was no threat to the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our School Resource Officers will continue to work together with school administration to ensure the safety of citizens, students, and staff,” police said Monday.

