HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Thirty undergraduate and graduate students from across the country are taking science experiments to the next level at NASA Langley for their eight-week Student Airborne Research Program.

The program, which has been held on the west coast for several years, has now added the NASA Langley Research Center into the mix. The summer internship gives aspiring scientists a complete look at what it’s like to conduct a NASA airborne science mission. That means detailed mission planning, installing and operating science instruments from the air, ground and along the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and ultimately, seeking conclusions from their research.

“Learning from a book is good to get the background, it lays the fundamentals,” said Annan Khan, an Environmental Science major from the University of Houston. “But nothing will really prepare you for [what’s] outside in the work environment until you’re in there.”

This week, students took to the skies above Hampton Roads in small prop planes to measure things like air quality and soil moisture, not only to understand the environment that surrounds us, but also to understand how to interpret the environment that surrounds us.

“The mission is complex and the measurements are complex,” said David Williams, a research scientist tagging along to guide students through their experiments. “This is a great opportunity for them to put those two pieces together and really gain a lot of experience in a short period of time.”

For the next week and a half, the program will have them taking measurements from the air, ground and waterways that surround Hampton Roads, to take advantage of the constantly adapting environment to truly learn from our planet.