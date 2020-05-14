Stray cat that bit a person tests positive for rabies in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A stray cat has tested positive for rabies in Hampton, officials say.

The stray cat bit at least one person before it was captured by the Hampton Department of Health and sent to a lab for rabies testing. It was a domestic short hair dilute calico that was located on Glascow Way in the Scotland Square area, according to a news release.

Rabies is a deadly virus that can affect humans and pets. It is transmitted through bites, saliva and brain tissue.

Pet owners should vaccinate their animals against rabies and avoid contact with wild animals.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild or stray animal should call their health department immediately.

