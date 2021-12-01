Stoppages, slow rolls to be expected on I-64 as crews remove girders for Mallory Street Bridge demolition in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect slow rolls and stoppages on I-64 as construction crews begin removing girders of the Mallory Street Bridge.

Girders are the concrete support beams which are located on the south side of the existing bridge. The latest is part of the demolition and subsequent replacement of the bridge.

Traffic will be affected as early as Thursday, Dec. 2.



Crews will start with the removal of girders over the I-64 east, preparing the construction zone for the safe and expeditious removal of girders by controlling traffic flow under the bridge.



On Dec. 2, Dec. 3, and Dec. 6, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, I-64 east will be reduced to one lane in advance of the Mallory Street interchange.



Speed will be reduced to 10 miles per hour up to four times each night, and Virginia State Police will escort eastbound traffic through the construction zone under the bridge to allow the overhead work to occur safely.



Delays of up to 20 minutes are anticipated during these slow rolls. Motorists on I-64 west will not be impacted by the removal of the girders over the eastbound lanes of I-64.



Once crews have removed the girders over I-64 east, construction activity will begin to remove the girders over I-64 west. This activity will start as early as Monday, Dec. 6 and continue Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9.



Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, I-64 west will be reduced to one lane in advance of the Mallory Street interchange.



Up to four times each night, all westbound traffic will be stopped prior to the entrance of the tunnel and held there until the area under Mallory Street Bridge is safe to travel.



These stoppages will last no longer than 20 minutes. Motorists on I-64 east will not be impacted by the removal of the girders over the westbound lanes of I-64.