HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officers found 24-year-old Tahjaquan Littlejohn dead inside a townhome off Three Chopt Road Wednesday morning.

Nearly a week later, no arrests have been made and his family wants justice.

Littlejohn’s brother Rasheed Gwynn says he will always remember Tahjaquan for his smile and free spirit. He says he’ll miss the little things, like playing video games with him for hours at a time.

The most heartbreaking part, Gwynn says, is that Littlejohn’s three young children will now grow up without him. They range from 7 months to 5 years old. He says his brother was a Hampton High School graduate who went straight into the U.S. Army for four years.

“I just want everybody to know he was a good person. A great person. A loving person. and he always smiled. No matter what I went through he’d say you find a reason to smile. He said ‘You look at your kids and smile,’ so I’m trying,” said Gwynn.

Gwynn says it wasn’t until he got to the scene and police wouldn’t let his family in the townhome to see Littlejohn, that he realized he was dead. He says the shooting happened at Littlejohn’s father’s ex-wife’s home, where he’d been staying about a week. He explained Littlejohn’s half-brother also lived at the home. Gwynn says he hasn’t seen either of them since the incident.

He says his family feels strongly that his death wasn’t the result of a home invasion.

“It’s open, shut. No cracked windows. No forced entry. His car was untouched. Nobody robbed him. All of his valuable things are still there… I can’t move on. I can’t. My family, both sides of the family deserve some type of peace before we have this funeral. It’s not fair,” said Gwynn.

10 On Your Side reached out to Hampton police to see if they had a person of interest. We were told detectives still have people they need to talk to and are wanting to hear from those who have knowledge of who was in the home around the time of the shooting. Gwynn is encouraging anyone who knows anything to talk to the police.