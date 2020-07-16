State police searching for driver in hit-and-run involving ambulance at HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are looking for a driver of a Mercedes after he crashed into an ambulance near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and left the scene early Thursday morning.

Police say the man was last seen exiting the Mercedes and walking away from the vehicle with a head wound.

State police say the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the HRBT.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Mercedes Benz was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the back of a private Alliance Service ambulance. The impact caused the ambulance to overturn. The Mercedes was pushed into the jersey wall.

The driver of the Mercedes was last seen leaving the vehicle with a head wound.

The two people in the ambulance sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they don’t know how the Mercedes driver left the scene. Some thought he may have jumped over the side of the HRBT, but the U.S. Coast Guard, Hampton Fire-Rescue and Virginia Marine Police were unable to find him after an hours-long search.

Crews searched the water in the area until about 8:30 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police are looking for witnesses in the crash. Anyone with information or who may have seen the crash or the driver should contact state police at 757-424-6800 or email information at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

