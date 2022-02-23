State police pursuit ends in crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old Chesapeake man is facing charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Interstate 64, hit a trooper’s vehicle, then led them on a pursuit into Hampton.

Virginia State Police said the incident first started around 3:22 p.m in the eastbound lanes of I-64. At the time, the trooper was stopped in traffic on I-64 west of Settlers Landing Road in Hampton.

As he was stopped, the trooper saw multiple vehicles behind him traveling on the closed shoulder.

The trooper pulled into the shoulder lane with his emergency lights activated to stop those traveling in the closed lane. Three of them stopped.

When he exited his cruiser, he got information from the driver of the vehicle that was behind him, a Dodge Charger driven by Brandon Keith Jones Jr.

As the trooper moved on to the next vehicle behind the Charger, Jones allegedly backed up, drove between the state trooper’s car and a Toyota Camry that was stopped in the right lane of traffic, and drove off. He hit both the cruiser and Camry as he drove off and continued down the closed eastbound shoulder lane, police said.

The trooper then initiated a pursuit and saw the Charger exit the interstate to go onto westbound Settlers Landing Road at a high rate of speed.

As the car entered the LaSalle Avenue intersection, the Charger hit a curb on the median, lost control, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree and light pole.

Pursuit, crash from I-64 to LaSalle Avenue in Hampton Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VSP)

Pursuit, crash from I-64 to LaSalle Avenue in Hampton Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VSP)

Pursuit, crash from I-64 to LaSalle Avenue in Hampton Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VSP)

Jones allegedly fled the scene on foot toward Pembroke Avenue.

Hampton police and third party citizens helped apprehend Jones. He surrendered without incident at Maplewood Street.

Jones was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police plan to charge Jones with:

3 counts of felony hit and run

1 felony count of eluding police

Improper passing on the right

4 outstanding warrants out of the city of Virginia Beach

Outstanding warrants out of the city of Chesapeake.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.