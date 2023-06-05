HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said they are at the scene of a possible shooting Monday night in the area of Interstate 64 eastbound just west of Settlers Landing in Hampton.

According to State Police, its communications center was contacted around 7:45 p.m. about a possible shooting, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called out, with agents on the way to the scene.

State Police said the scene is active at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

