State Police: Driver falls asleep, crashes into tow truck at HRBT overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after he fell asleep and struck a tow truck at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel in Hampton overnight.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, they got the call for the crash just after 4 a.m. Saturday regarding a two-vehicle crash inside the safety work zone at the HRBT.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver, later identified as Wilson Christopher Lee, was traveling eastbound on I-64, east of the south island, when he fell asleep and struck a stopped tow truck.

At the time of the crash, the tow truck was stopped inside the work zone with its lights on. The driver of the tow truck was outside of the vehicle picking up debris.

State Police say the impact pushed the tow truck over 391 feet.

Lee sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital. Officials say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a contributing factor.

Lee has been charged with reckless driving.