HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A fight broke out at a Hampton high school on Thursday afternoon forcing the school into a temporary lockdown.

Police say a fight broke out at Kechoughtan High School around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. The school was placed on lockdown as the school resource officer (SRO), administration and Hampton police handled the situation.

The SRO used pepper spray on one student described as being “aggressive.” That student was treated on the scene and has charges pending, police say.

Several other students were detained and have since been released to their parents. Police add that they might be facing charges, as well.

A woman, later identified as 31-year-old Sequita Vinston, responded to the scene. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The following message was sent to families on Thursday afternoon:

“Good afternoon this is Violet Whiteman, the executive principal of Kecoughtan High School. In the interest of preventing the possible spread of misinformation, I feel it is important that I share factual information with you regarding a situation that occurred at our school today.

Earlier this afternoon, we had an altercation occur between several students. Administration as well as our school security and our School Resource Officer responded immediately. The school was placed on a modified lockdown while the situation was being handled, and the Hampton Police Division was contacted and responded to the school to provide additional assistance as needed. At no point were there any weapons involved. No injuries occurred as a result of the altercation. Please note that the School Resource officer dispersed pepper spray at an individual student due to the level of that individual’s aggression.

Hampton City Schools takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously and does not condone such behavior. As such the students involved will be disciplined according to the Student’s Rights and Responsibilities handbook. Additionally, based on HPD’s further investigation, the individuals who were involved will be charged as appropriate by law enforcement.

I thank you for your continued support as we work together to provide a safe school environment for our young people. Please know that the school day is proceeding as normal. Thank you.“

Police say that there were no weapons involved and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.