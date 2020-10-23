Some Hampton students to return for in-person learning Nov. 4

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools will bring some students back for in-person learning starting November 4.

Superintendent Jeffery Smith says Phase 2 Stage 1 of the reopening plan will include Pre-K through 3rd grade students and 6th grade students, and pre-K through 12th grade students with disabilities and selected English language learners. Students in these groups also have the option to stay with 100 percent virtual learning.

Smith says parents of in-person learning students will receive additional information at the beginning of next week about mandatory daily health assessments, the HCS COVID Student/Parent/Guardian Expectations Agreement, bus routes, an optional Zoom informational webinar for families, and more.

Dates for students and other grades will be determined at a later date.

For more information, visit Hampton Schools’ website.

