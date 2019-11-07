Some downtown Hampton parking lots will close for new paint, signs

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Hampton is getting a facelift.

As a result, city-owned parking lots for both its employees and the public will be closed. The work will begin Nov. 12 and end Dec. 2, according a news release from the City of Hampton.

The Public Works Department said there will be more than 20 parking lots that will be re-striped and get new or updated signs during that time.

Residents and employees should remove their vehicles from the parking lots on the day of the re-striping. An electronic sign will be placed near the lot to notify drivers on the day before the work begins.

Owners that fail to move their vehicles will have them towed.

Here are the dates and lots that will be closed for this update, per the news release: