Some downtown Hampton parking lots will close for new paint, signs

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Hampton is getting a facelift.
As a result, city-owned parking lots for both its employees and the public will be closed. The work will begin Nov. 12 and end Dec. 2, according a news release from the City of Hampton.
The Public Works Department said there will be more than 20 parking lots that will be re-striped and get new or updated signs during that time.
Residents and employees should remove their vehicles from the parking lots on the day of the re-striping. An electronic sign will be placed near the lot to notify drivers on the day before the work begins.
Owners that fail to move their vehicles will have them towed.
Here are the dates and lots that will be closed for this update, per the news release:
- Tuesday, Nov. 12: The parking lots at 185 Queen Street and 114 Franklin Street – near the Ruppert Sargent Building – will be closed for the day while work takes place. City employees who work in Ruppert Sargent and on Queens Way are encouraged to use the parking garage at 555 Settlers Landing Road.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13: The parking lot at 113 Franklin St., near the Ruppert Sargent Building, will be closed to the public and city employees. City employees who work in Ruppert Sargent and on Queens Way are encouraged to use the parking garage at 555 Settlers Landing Road.
- Thursday, Nov. 14: One of two parking lot at 115 Lincoln St, near Armistead Avenue, will be closed.
- Friday, Nov. 15: The second lot at 115 Lincoln St. near Armistead Avenue, will be closed.
- Monday, Nov. 18: The parking lots at 136 Kings Way and 51 Lincoln St. – near High Court Lane, will be closed.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: A second parking lot at 136 Kings Way and the lot at 270 Eaton St. – near the intersection with Lincoln Street – will be closed.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20: A third parking lot at 136 Kings Way and the lot at 27 South King St. will be closed.
- Thursday, Nov. 21: The parking lots at 20 West Queens Way and 601 Settlers Landing Road will be closed.
- Friday, Nov. 22: The parking lot at 124 High Court Lane will be closed.
- Saturday, Nov. 23: Parts of the lot at 22 Lincoln St. and the lot at 114 East Pembroke Avenue, both near City Hall, will be closed.
- Sunday, Nov. 24: The other half of the parking lot at 22 Lincoln St. and the lot at 108 East Pembroke Ave. – both near City Hall – will be closed.
- Monday, Nov. 25: The parking lot at 16 Wine St. will be closed.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26: The parking lot at 88 West Pembroke Ave, near Harrison Street, will be closed.
- Monday, Dec. 2: The parking lots at 15 Old Town Lane and on Wine Street will be closed.