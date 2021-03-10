Small fire at elevator equipment room temporarily halts operation at Hampton VA Medical Center

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Operations at Hampton VA Medical Center were halted briefly Wednesday morning due to a small fire.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Hampton VAMC had “a small fire in the elevator equipment room” just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Reports say the fire was due to an elevator motor.

Fire crews were able to contain the small fire and later gave the all-clear sign for staff and veterans to return to the building around 10:45 a.m.

Officials say all staff and veterans were accounted for and the they have returned to full operations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.