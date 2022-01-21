Six husky puppies stolen from Hampton pet salon overnight, suspect caught on video

One of the stolen husky puppies taken from Critter Cleaners in Hampton. (Courtesy of Libby Howard)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Six three-week-old husky puppies were stolen during a burglary overnight at a Hampton pet salon, and the wanted suspect was caught on video.

In a press release, police said they were notified about the burglary at Critter Cleaners in the 5100 block of West Mercury Boulevard at 7:36 a.m. Friday morning.

The preliminary investigation found the suspect entered through a window and removed the puppies and cash. Police did not have a photo with their release Friday morning, but 10 On Your Side obtained surveillance video showing the suspect’s face.

The mother of the puppies is in distress, says Libby Howard, who sent photos of the dogs. There are five females and 1 male.

  • A photo of the husky puppies and their mother. The six puppies were reported stolen from Critter Cleaners in Hampton on Jan. 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Libby Howard)
Howard says a reward is being offered.

“NO QUESTIONS ASKED WE JUST WANT THE DOGS BACK !” a Facebook post from her reads.

WAVY’s Marielena Balouris is working to gather more information. Look for updates through the day.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

