Single-vehicle crash blocks intersection of Woodland Rd and Old Point Ave in Hampton

Hampton

Hampton Crash. Oct. 5, 2021 (Courtesy – Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently investigating a crash in Hampton Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet from Hampton Police around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, they say officers are on the scene of the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Woodland Road and Old Point Avenue.

Dominion Power is currently working on the incident. Police advise motorists to expect delays.

10 On Your Side is currently learning regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash including possible injuries.

