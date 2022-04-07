HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Do you have a stack of paperwork with your personal information that you need to shred? Here’s your chance.

The Hampton Roads Credit Union, Inc. is hosting a shredding event on Friday.

Details:

Date: Friday, April 8

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union

2130 Cunningham Drive, Hampton



Bring your confidential files, bank statements, cancelled checks, etc. as long as it fits in the limit of three bags or banker sized boxes.

This event is a fundraiser for the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, so please bring non-perishable food items or a monetary donation along with your documents.