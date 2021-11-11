HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say there was a fatal shooting on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the shooting was reported at 7:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road.
Authorities did not immediately release information on any victims or suspects, but confirmed the incident was a fatal shooting.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
