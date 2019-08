HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting in Hampton early Tuesday morning left at least one person injured, according to dispatch.

Hampton dispatch tells WAVY.com the shooting was reported in the 300 block of E. Mercury Boulevard around 6:40 a.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to dispatch.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information on the shooting. Stay tuned for updates.